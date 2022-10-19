Your View | Candidates should disclose who paid for signs

Let’s be perfectly clear, Donna Quetsch and Derek Webb have broken no law. In a Town Council race where the population is small and the campaign finance laws seldom, if ever, come into play, it is not required that a candidate disclose who has paid for the signs they display around town to promote their candidacy.

Every other candidate has chosen to place the disclosure on their signs that they paid for them themselves. The reason it matters is because often in small towns, there are people and special interests who have the power to exercise influence far beyond the one person, one vote paradigm. In fact, the town of Abingdon Code of Ethics states that council members shall: “Place loyalty to the highest moral principles and to the people of the town of Abingdon, as a whole, above loyalty to individuals, districts, or particular groups.”

It may simply have been an oversight and not a conscious choice that Ms. Quetsch and Mr. Webb made. Either way, transparency was clearly not front of mind. The Town Council is a nonpartisan race, as it should be. I applaud those candidates who wanted the voters to know who is paying for their campaign.