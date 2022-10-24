Your View | Candidate information is available

This November in Washington County, Virginia, voters in Abingdon, Damascus, and Glade Spring will choose Town Council members. The League of Women Voters of Washington County has published the responses of these candidates to questions about their qualifications and their goals in Vote411.org.

Also, the league conducted two forums for Abingdon and Damascus candidates. Videos of the forums are available on our Facebook page--Washington County, VA League of Women Voters.

In the 9th District congressional race, Taysha DeVaughan's response is on Vote411 although Morgan Griffith has not responded.

Voters have frequently asked me where they can find more information on the candidates. While I appreciate the Bristol Herald Courier's coverage of candidates, more information is available.