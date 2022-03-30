 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: Bristol's homelessness issue requires action, not just talk

Recently, officials in Bristol discussed ways to help the homeless population in Bristol.

I have a friend that I went to high school with who is homeless in Bristol. He is also mentally ill and a drug addict. He called me on Friday, March 25, and told me that he was cold. He said that he had gotten kicked out of the Haven of Rest because he wasn’t following the rules (he was hearing voices and unable to work). I asked him if he had checked with the Salvation Army, and he said he had called them twice, and both times they had hung up on him. How is this helping the homeless?

If the city of Bristol really wanted to help the homeless, they would assign a social worker to each homeless person and assist them with obtaining whatever it is that they need, such as disability benefits for mental illness and housing.

I understand that some people want that lifestyle and choose to be homeless, but some just need somebody to hold their hand and guide them to the resources that they need. So, I say to you, city of Bristol, quit talking and discussing about homelessness on the news and actually do something to help get out on the streets and interact and actually help these people.

Also, to you, Salvation Army, open your doors to one and all.

