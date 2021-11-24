 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Bristol Women's Supper Club tripled Thanksgiving food drive this year
0 comments

Your View: Bristol Women's Supper Club tripled Thanksgiving food drive this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bristol Women’s Supper Club had its second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive and tripled last year’s number.

Those who were given food as a result of the drive were single parents, widowers, those still struggling from COVID and many others. Each person was given a $50 gift card for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Bristol Women’s Supper Club is a group of more than 2,000 women who meet monthly in Bristol for dinner and also support a different charity each month. The group is made of all different types of women who have the sole goal of supporting other women and doing good in our community.

The fact that we tripled last year’s number is just a reminder that there are still so many good people left in the world that know that giving matters.

Even if someone cannot donate money to help those in need, please find a way to donate your time. The feeling of giving is amazing.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of stench from the dump, I feel sorry for the people who live nearby, but putting signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing. People drive along and throw their trash out the window. Instead of picking it up, the city mows it into a thousand pieces.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts