Your View: Bristol Women's Supper Club tripled Thanksgiving food drive this year

The Bristol Women’s Supper Club had its second annual Thanksgiving Food Drive and tripled last year’s number.

Those who were given food as a result of the drive were single parents, widowers, those still struggling from COVID and many others. Each person was given a $50 gift card for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Bristol Women’s Supper Club is a group of more than 2,000 women who meet monthly in Bristol for dinner and also support a different charity each month. The group is made of all different types of women who have the sole goal of supporting other women and doing good in our community.

The fact that we tripled last year’s number is just a reminder that there are still so many good people left in the world that know that giving matters.

Even if someone cannot donate money to help those in need, please find a way to donate your time. The feeling of giving is amazing.