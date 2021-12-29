 Skip to main content
Your View: Bristol Virginia City Council is doing all the right things
Your View: Bristol Virginia City Council is doing all the right things

I can’t remember ever being 100% pleased with the Bristol Virginia City Council until now.

Despite the issues with the landfill, which is an issue that every person on our council inherited. I hear lots of folks chatter about what is being done wrong in fixing the landfill problem, but at the same time I can’t think of a single thing anyone else would do, if in that position, other than what has already been done: consulting with experts that actually have knowledge in fixing the problem.

They fought hard to raise public support for the casino. They have increased public safety in the areas of funding for police and fire (an area that was looking at serious cuts just a few years ago), and we actually have a city manager who hosts public discussions about a landfill that he had nothing to do with, and in spite of the fact that there is likely nobody present at those discussions who have many nice things to say about him. I ask, what more do you want?

Unfortunately this question is mostly answered with impractical supposition from parties unfamiliar with the actual facts of the issue. I hear calls from folks who like to hear themselves talk that the council should all be replaced and the city manager fired. I say first, give me a legitimate reason supported with facts and not emotions.

