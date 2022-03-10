 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Bristol, Va. leaders neglecting Springdale community

The city of Bristol, Virginia continues to fail its residents.

I am writing to draw attention to the very much ignored area of Bristol, Virginia known as the Springdale community, including the Woodlands Apartment complex formerly known as Springdale Village, Kingmill Pike to 2nd Street and the road previously known as Avondale Lane.

The area needs speed bumps, especially coming over the hill on the street formerly known as Avondale Lane. People travel that area at a high rate of speed, especially over the hill, and it is not safe, especially when residents are pulling out of driveways.

The Bristol, Tennessee police patrol the nearby Tennessee side often, but not the Bristol, Virginia police.

Secondly the Wi-Fi and internet service is horrible and almost non-existent.

Thirdly, and most troubling, is the amount of trash before, throughout and after the apartment complex. The amount of litter is astounding. I cannot recall any other part of the city with this much litter constantly.

This part of the city is neglected by the city because it is predominantly low income. This is just another example of the poor man being ignored. This is not a new situation. This has been ongoing for years and attention needs to be brought to the citizens of this area.

How can we allow a large section of our city to be unsafe and so unkempt?

I understand the city’s attention is focused on the landfill at the moment, but we can’t allow other parts of our city to continue to deteriorate in the process.

The city’s focus was primarily The Falls and the casino for so long, and the dump was ignored and now look at our current situation. Don’t let this area be next.

Please help me urge the city to make improvements in this area.

