Your View: Bristol, Tennessee's possible landfill lawsuit will name the people who neglected their duty

The Sunday, May 15, editorial opinion by Roger Watson expressing his concerns that Bristol Tennessee City Council has spent “almost a half million dollars on its legal crusade against the Bristol, Virginia landfill” deserves comment.

As both a Bristol, Tennessee city taxpayer and blessed by living downwind of the stench, I am happy to provide it.

It is no secret that one or more people charged with oversight of the Bristol, Virginia landfill have neglected their duty. Along with other trash, this fact would remain happily buried were it not for litigation, another sad commentary on both elected and contracted officials.

It is imperative that those who were elected or paid to perform a job and did not be identified and held accountable. Their salary or stipend should be returned in full for duties billed for but not performed. A reasonable judge or arbiter would logically include legal expenses as well.

Unlike most litigation, Bristol, Tennessee is not looking for a financial windfall but rather that those guilty of dereliction of duty be named in a public forum.

Bristol, Virginia has already amply demonstrated its lack of incentive in this matter, which surprises no one.

