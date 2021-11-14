Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of the stench from the dump I am probably the last person to say anything.

I feel sorry for the people who live nearby and have worked hard their whole life to pay off a house and raise kids in the area and this is their payoff, but putting little signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing.

I thought the dump was actually along Mary Street, just off my street in Bristol, Virginia. That’s right, I have been fighting with the city for years on the issue. People just drive along and throw their trash out the window — used syringes, crack and meth pipes, tires, mattresses and just whole pickup truck loads of crap. Then, instead of picking it up, the city comes along and mows it into a thousand pieces.

The only thing that will stop the dump from multiplying the problem would be to form a human shield across the entrance and dare the next trash truck (from out of our area) to run someone over trying to gain entrance.

I will volunteer to be the first to lay down in the road and get arrested. In the end there will not be a jail big enough to house all the (peaceful?) protesters.

I doubt if anyone will be able to sell their house and just move because any potential buyer will just say “what the heck is that smell” and just run away.