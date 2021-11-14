Your View | Bristol is becoming a dump beyond just the landfill

After months of the stench from the dump I am probably the last person to say anything.
I feel sorry for the people who live nearby and have worked hard their whole life to pay off a house and raise kids in the area and this is their payoff, but putting little signs in the yard that say “Dump the Dump” will do nothing.
I thought the dump was actually along Mary Street, just off my street in Bristol, Virginia. That’s right, I have been fighting with the city for years on the issue. People just drive along and throw their trash out the window — used syringes, crack and meth pipes, tires, mattresses and just whole pickup truck loads of crap. Then, instead of picking it up, the city comes along and mows it into a thousand pieces.
The only thing that will stop the dump from multiplying the problem would be to form a human shield across the entrance and dare the next trash truck (from out of our area) to run someone over trying to gain entrance.
I will volunteer to be the first to lay down in the road and get arrested. In the end there will not be a jail big enough to house all the (peaceful?) protesters.
I doubt if anyone will be able to sell their house and just move because any potential buyer will just say “what the heck is that smell” and just run away.
There used to be a nice place here when I was a kid in the ’60s. You could swim, ride carnival rides and a train, and rent paddleboats.