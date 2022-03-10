 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Bravery of Ukrainians, Russian protesters is humbling

  • 0

Does anyone else find themselves utterly humbled by the bravery of the Ukrainian defenders — and also by the Russians demonstrating against Putin’s invasion?

There are powerful, evil men in this world, but there are also countless otherwise ordinary people who are both brave and good. I try to remember the latter when I feel troubled by the former. It helps.

I think that this is what W. H. Auden meant when he wrote about Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine’s neighbor, Poland — which started World War II in Europe. (The Second World War had already been underway in the Pacific, with Japan’s attacks on China and Manchuria.)

The poem, titled “September 1, 1939,” concludes with this:

Defenceless under the night

Our world in stupor lies;

Yet, dotted everywhere,

Ironic points of light

People are also reading…

Flash out wherever the Just

Exchange their messages:

May I, composed like them

Of Eros and of dust,

Beleaguered by the same

Negation and despair,

Show an affirming flame.

Auden had a hopeful heart, at the end of the day, no matter how well his work portrayed sadness. I wonder what he would write about the world today.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your View | Inflation is high, but who is really in charge?

Many people wrongly assume the president is in charge of managing inflation. Actually, it is the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that has been given a “dual mandate” from Congress to grow the economy while maintaining price stability. So, who do we blame?

Your View | OK, GOP, let free market take care of the coal industry

Republicans are rolling back environmental legislation, demanding that their conservative “free markets” weaponry “solve these issues their way.” OK, then let’s save billions being allocated to develop a new post-coal economy for coal country. Let free-market strategies solve it.

Your View | Joe Biden is the worst; a lying communist dog

We ate fried baloney sandwiches and watched the news on TV. Joe Biden was talking about his first year in office, but I couldn't hear what he was saying because my wife was jumping up and down, beating on the TV with a cast iron skillet and yelling, "You're a lying communist dog!"

Your View | Withholding history makes ‘snowflakes’ of students

Not long ago the label “snowflake” was given to those who refused to participate in divisive speech. Now legislation is advancing to prevent teaching topics deemed divisive. The very persons who objected to snowflakes are taking steps to ensure our students’ status as snowflakes.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts