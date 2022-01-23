 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Blackburn’s push to restrict driver licenses risks safety

My continuing review of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) legislative efforts during the 117th Congress brings us to S.25. A bill titled, “Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act of 2021.”

The stated purpose of the bill is “To restrict certain federal grants for states that grant driver licenses to illegal immigrants and fail to share information about criminal aliens with the federal government.”

I suggest a more realistic title might be, “Let’s make it hard to be anything but white in America act of 1952.”

What threat does this bill mitigate? What good does it advance? I am confused by what exactly is the perceived threat to Sen. Blackburn or her constituents.

Requiring all persons who operate a motor vehicle on public roads [to have a license] allows the states to ensure drivers have at least a basic understanding of the laws and rules of the road which make navigating our streets safer for all drivers.

With employers begging for new hires, (thanks to the booming Biden economy), waving the old bloody shirt argument that “they” are taking “our” jobs certainly does not fly.

Does Sen. Blackburn really want the federal government to start telling local law enforcement agencies how to police their communities? So much for federalism.

A better use of Sen. Blackburn’s time might be to work with Democrats and more reasonable Republicans on real immigration reform. There is a lot of room for improvement which does not require locking up families and sending them back to the inhumane and dangerous situations which forced them to flee their homes originally.

More to follow next month.

Sen. Blackburn’s legislative efforts provide a wealth of material for building a case for her defeat in the 2024 election season.

