Your View | Blackburn, Harshbarger, Hagerty: Choose democracy

Open letter to Senators (Marsha) Blackburn, (Bill) Hagerty, Congresswoman (Diane) Harshbarger:

“How do you want to be remembered? Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis? This is the moment to decide to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”

We are watching. We hear your patrician talking points. We do not accept them. Represent democracy over party politics and your political power trip.

