Your View | Blackburn, GOP fact-deniers waste citizens’ time, money

The willful denial of facts is not an admirable trait for any person. For a United States senator, it is a dereliction of duty. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) stands proudly with climate change deniers and refuses to be confused by the facts.

She and 10 other flat earth Republicans have happily co-signed S364. A bill with the title “No Taxpayer Funding for Paris Climate Agreement Act.” The stated purpose of the bill is, “To prohibit the use of funds for the United States to become a party to the Paris Agreement.”

Their argument against the reality of climate change is hard to imagine. It seems a little like chidren’s opposition to spinach. We tell them it’s good for them and they respond with a well-rehearsed “nuh-uhh.” The difference, of course, is children are not receiving campaign funds from frozen pizza manufacturers in return for their intransigence. There is also the hope that the children will, with time, come to recognize the benefits of eating spinach.

The other problem with bills like this one, which Sen. Blackburn seems so fond of, is that they are all purely performative. They have no chance of ever actually becoming law. Even if it could make it through the Senate, it would surely fail in the House and stand no chance of receiving the president’s signature. Why are the people’s employees wasting their time and our money on red meat campaign snippets when there is actual work to do?

Democrats are ready to address real problems and are willing to debate and negotiate with the Republicans. Republicans are ready to do nothing but grandstand and prevent any action by government whatsoever. The Grand Old Party has become the party of nothing, no vision, no plan, no program, nothing.