 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your View | Blackburn, GOP fact-deniers waste citizens’ time, money

  • Updated
  • 0

The willful denial of facts is not an admirable trait for any person. For a United States senator, it is a dereliction of duty. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) stands proudly with climate change deniers and refuses to be confused by the facts.

She and 10 other flat earth Republicans have happily co-signed S364. A bill with the title “No Taxpayer Funding for Paris Climate Agreement Act.” The stated purpose of the bill is, “To prohibit the use of funds for the United States to become a party to the Paris Agreement.”

Their argument against the reality of climate change is hard to imagine. It seems a little like chidren’s opposition to spinach. We tell them it’s good for them and they respond with a well-rehearsed “nuh-uhh.” The difference, of course, is children are not receiving campaign funds from frozen pizza manufacturers in return for their intransigence. There is also the hope that the children will, with time, come to recognize the benefits of eating spinach.

The other problem with bills like this one, which Sen. Blackburn seems so fond of, is that they are all purely performative. They have no chance of ever actually becoming law. Even if it could make it through the Senate, it would surely fail in the House and stand no chance of receiving the president’s signature. Why are the people’s employees wasting their time and our money on red meat campaign snippets when there is actual work to do?

People are also reading…

Democrats are ready to address real problems and are willing to debate and negotiate with the Republicans. Republicans are ready to do nothing but grandstand and prevent any action by government whatsoever. The Grand Old Party has become the party of nothing, no vision, no plan, no program, nothing.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts