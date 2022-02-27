 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Blackburn and GOP threaten health, deny states’ rights

The 117th Congress was a busy one for Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

She and 26 of her fellow luddite colleagues found time to throw some red meat to their anti-First Amendment, anti-woman, anti-states rights, anti-personal freedom radical right constituents.

Bill S.88 is titled Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act.” Its stated purpose is “To amend title X of the Public Health Service Act to prohibit family planning grants from being awarded to any entity that performs abortions, and for other purposes.”

I suspect this bill is supported (possibly written) by Christian nationalist groups and the Catholic Church. Despite the clear language of the First Amendment to the Constitution and the clear declaration of church state separation in Art VI of the Constitution, many religious adherents believe the government exists to codify their personal religious beliefs into the law of the land.

If an individual believes abortion is wrong based on their religious convictions, that person has the protection of the First Amendment to not be forced to have an abortion. That is different that telling the rest of the women in America that they cannot have an abortion. The First Amendment protects us from religion as well as protecting the right to practice religion.

Of the 27 co-sponsors of S.88, three are women. How do men claim the wherewithal to dictate to any woman that the U.S. government has a say in their reproductive choices?

The GOP is busy threatening the health of their neighbors by claiming the government can’t tell us to get a vaccine but the government can force a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

Further, the so-called states rights party wants to tell every state how to spend family planning dollars.

