Your View: Biden's oil policies do not affect today's prices; it takes much longer

In his latest newsletter, Morgan Griffith seems to have grasped that our current high inflation is the result of worldwide supply chain issues — not policies of the Biden administration, but he still accuses the president of opposing “responsible energy development,” by which he means drilling more oil.

If on his first day in office Biden had approved every drilling application on public land, if he had approved permits for every pipeline application before the government, it would have made no difference in today’s prices. Biden has only been in office 14 months. That is not sufficient time for new wells to be productive and pipelines to be constructed. It is even questionable that you can ramp up production at existing wells in that time to meet demand. Oil production everywhere, which declined during the pandemic, is still not at the same level as in 2019. This is not like turning a faucet on and off.

In 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, demand for oil and gas plummeted because nobody was traveling. People were working from home, not commuting. Shopping trips were limited. Gas prices dropped due to reduced demand, and there was a concurrent drop in profits for the big oil companies. So what did the Trump administration do? It pressured the Saudis and the Gulf States to tamp down oil production. This was done to keep prices from falling further and to keep the big oil companies profitable. Neither Morgan Griffith nor anyone in the Trump administration foresaw that demand would increase and prices rise once we came out of the pandemic — or maybe letting the oil companies continue to rake in record profits was more important.

Since learning to drive in 1964, I have lived through several gas crises, and there is one way to avoid another one — promote the use of electric vehicles and build the infrastructure for charging them. Norway, an oil exporter, has done this. We could too. We built the federal highway system in the 1950s. We could certainly build nationwide charging stations for electric vehicles. Perhaps, Mr. Griffith is just too attached to contributions from fossil fuel companies to think this boldly.