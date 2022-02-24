 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Banning ‘divisive’ issues undercuts teaching of history

Four weeks ago I sent a letter to Del. Terry Kilgore and copied Dels. Israel O’Quinn and William Wampler to voice my objection to House Bill 781, which seeks to eliminate teaching “divisive concepts” in our social studies classes.

What follows is an abbreviated summary of said letter.

I am a retired teacher/coach having taught 39 years on both the secondary and college levels. Much of my instruction over these years involved teaching about race even before I was introduced to “critical race theory” this past year. Conversations about race, slavery, Black codes, lynching, Jim Crow, redlining are embedded in our history.

In January 2019, members of the Virginia General Assembly passed House Joint Resolution 655 “acknowledging with profound regret the existence and acceptance of lynching within the commonwealth.” The bill passed unanimously, Democrats and Republicans alike.

Within the resolution: “Whereas, the Equal Justice Initiative created the Community Remembrance Project to create greater awareness and understanding about racial terror lynchings and to begin a necessary conversation that advances truth and reconciliation by working with communities to commemorate and recognize the traumatic era of lynching by collecting soil from lynching sites across the country and erecting historical markers and monuments in these spaces.”

At the urging of Chancellor Donna Henry at UVA-Wise, I was a part of organizing the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Project and working with Equal Justice Initiative to create such awareness, collect soil samples, and erect markers. We procured resolutions of support from the Norton City Council and the town councils of Appalachia, Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, Pound as well as the Wise County School Board.

House Bill 781 undercuts the teaching of history that Resolution 655 seeks to embrace. I urge its defeat.

I have not heard back from the three delegates.

Editor’s note — Mr. Mitchell has since received a response from Del. Terry Kilgore.

