Your View | Ballad should not treat those who are unvaccinated

I’d like to take issue with something the Herald Courier reported in its Jan. 26 issue.

Ballad Health System CEO Alan Levine was quoted as saying, “We have two conflicting provisions — one that says you have to have safe levels of staffing and another that says you have to fire people (employees) who aren’t vaccinated.”

Levine noted that nearly 1,000 Ballad employees have not been vaccinated. Unless these people get their shots by the Feb. 12 deadline, Levine said, Ballad will have to discharge them. He added that, with the remaining employees, Ballad cannot provide safe staffing for its facilities.

I submit this quandary need not occur. Why? Because an option exists that is both sensible and fair. Health care law specialists will have to address its legality, but I hope no such stumbling block exists. You see, this option gives priority when scarce health care resources are being allocated to those in our community who followed our health care leaders’ advices during the pandemic.

So, what is the option?

When the time comes, as federal mandates require, Ballad would discharge all employees who remain unvaccinated or have no exemption from the vaccination requirement. They will have had more than enough time to get the shots and unvaccinated people should not be caring for sick patients anyway.

If Levine’s prediction is correct, and not enough staff remains to safely operate all of Ballad’s facilities, the company would determine which facilities it can safely keep open. The rest would be temporarily closed. This would likely result in some people being denied admission to Ballad’s hospitals and other facilities.

Who to turn away?

As necessary, Ballad would decline to care for unvaccinated people seeking care for COVID-19. Public health data tells us the unvaccinated are the overwhelming majority of those who now seek virus care, especially hospital admission. Priority would be given to the few fully vaccinated people who get breakthrough COVID-19, plus those with other medical needs such as pregnant women ready to deliver and people who need care for cancer, heart attacks, broken bones, etc.

A big problem during this pandemic has been that those who proclaim their right to be unvaccinated still want everything to remain available to them when they get sick with COVID-19 — including hospital beds. They want to imperil the community, but expect the community to care for them when they need its help.

If this option was adopted, the unvaccinated among us should realize their decisions have consequences.