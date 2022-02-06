Your View | Ash Street Bridge’s namesake deserves to be remembered

Bridge No. 82M39210001 on Ash Street spanning the Southern Railway in the city of Bristol, Sullivan County, Tennessee, has no memory of its own.

The alpha numeric characters that give a name to this structure are creations of man to provide a navigational point of reference to other humans, nothing more. A designation fixed in time and space without emotion, memory, or history, like an ocean. Timeless yet static where the events of the preceding days are lost in the constant present. Only the continuity of the structure is visible to the mind’s eye. The entropy of time being imperceptible.

This state of inertia would change on Ash Wednesday 2019, when meaning was brought forth and given to this place by the nostalgic power of friendship lost in an instant to the violence inherent in war, Jasper Duel Clardy’s event horizon came on a December day many decades ago in a land light years removed from the bridge’s current existence that bears his name.

There are countless similar placards throughout the U.S., a simple industrial design of green background with white block lettering, efficient though unimaginative. No more information is offered that would add significance to its meaning. The importance is the name itself which provides the solemn remembrance to this place of a young man who made a choice to fight for his country and made the ultimate sacrifice for reasons only he could know.

There is no judgement, political or moral that is self-evident in this place. Truth lies in the unmentioned fact of war: Young men die.

I hope this short essay will find its way to those who knew Jasper and motivate you to share your memories of this vibrant this young man.