Your View | Aren’t we tired of the fear?

Aren’t you tired?

Aren’t we all tired?

Tired of the anger and the fear and the blame that we are asked to invite into our homes and our lives every day.

I’m supposed to be angry at my neighbor because she holds different political beliefs than I do. I’m supposed to be afraid of everything from vaccines designed to prevent death and disease to immigrants I have never met, who only want the same opportunities in life for themselves and their children that I do. I’m supposed to blame anyone and everyone for the hunger and the homelessness and the lack of adequate medical care that exists all around us, except for the rich and wealthy because they are somehow evidence that the system works — just not for us.

Political parties talk about “energizing their base.” That generally means that they want to stoke fear among working people who already have enough stress and anxiety just making ends meet that they feel overwhelmed at the thought of losing one more thing, whatever it is and whether or not the threat of loss is real.

Isn’t that the real genius behind all this fear mongering? If I can cause you to be afraid of something as benign as someone else’s opinion, imagine what I could get you to do if I can convince you to be afraid of what they might do? I could probably convince you that my being wealthy is somehow as good for you as it is for me.

Do you know what would scare the hell out of the powerful and the wealthy? If the other 98% of us decided that we are all in this together and that my neighbor’s welfare is as important as mine.

If the other 98% of us believed that it’s not OK in the richest country in the world that children are hungry and veterans are unhoused; that access to health care and a quality public education are basic to our ability to effectively pursue happiness.

If the other 98% of us believed that honest work for a living wage is as essential to a thriving economy and prosperous society as an MBA and that being able to organize and strike when that work goes unrecognized is also essential. If we simply let go of the fear and actually loved each other as our own.

If the other 98% of us just refused to be afraid, maybe for once, the 2% would have to reckon with the math.

