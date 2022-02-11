Your View | Anti-vaxxers don’t care about lives, but might about money

Recent Bristol Herald Courier articles presented COVID’s impact on Ballad Health. These articles included the percentage of unvaccinated patients as well as the crisis’ impact on staffing. Albeit the articles were well written and to the point, they totally miss the target audience — anti-vaxxers.

It is apparent anti-vaxxers don’t give a rat’s a-- about COVID’s impact on others — including family and friends, coworkers and church members or other in the community. I might suggest the Bristol Herald Courier focus future articles on the financial impact on the patient/family as well as the health system. The cost issue might just bring notice to anti-vaxxers or others concerned with money when lives don’t count.

The Becker’s Hospital Review presents COVID’s cost state by state. The review showed a Tennessee noncomplex case’s cost is $59,000, while a complex case is nearly $293,000. Using the Becker and Ballad information, costs could be reduced by more than $36 million if all patients were vaccinated. This does not include the impact on the family when jobs disappear, for health care when the patient returns home, or burial expense if necessary. And this is one health system in one of 50 states.

Every future article must include information on the cost of COVID — and maybe — just maybe — we can reduce the number of unvaccinated citizens. If they don’t give a rat’s a-- about Grandma — maybe these folks will care about money.

Other options to consider is to not admit anti-vaxxers to ICU units. Monies spent on COVID care will ultimately take funding away from other programs. We must spend it wisely.

It is time — get vaccinated — the life you save might be yours.