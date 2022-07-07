Your View | An opportunity for Bristol Virginia

I am writing to present the municipal leadership of Bristol, Virginia with an opportunity to take action to correct a problem that the school board created with your blessing.

It is apparent that a new elementary school is needed but the location has much to be desired.

The proposed driveway into the schools will help with loading and unloading when all four schools’ students begin attending at Van Pelt, but we will still have the same streets leading to and from the area.

Four times as much traffic will cause problems including response time from Station 3 for fire and rescue emergencies as well as just normal traffic flow into and out of the school area.

Since I live very close to Van Pelt, I was opposed to another school being placed there and hope that our municipal leadership will take action now to alleviate this problem.

Also, I don’t understand why the school board would want to place all elementary students in close proximity to each other when there is a U.S. military fueling route that runs over the school area and the possibility of a terrorist attack on the schools.

So, since we’re stuck with the new school in this location here is the opportunity that is available if it will be taken.

At Suncrest Drive and Bonham Road traffic already backs up when school is dismissed. Why not add a right turn lane on Suncrest Drive from the entrance to Crossings up to Bonham Road and proper signage for the left and right turn lanes? This can be done immediately and will help with present traffic.

Prior to the new school opening it may be necessary to install a traffic light at Suncrest Drive and Bonham Road and synchronize it with the next lights in each direction on Bonham Road to enhance traffic flow.

If it is not felt that a traffic light is needed then the police dept. needs to have an officer stationed at this intersection to direct traffic at least when school dismisses.

Another option for reducing traffic flow to/from the schools is to require more students to ride the buses to school.

This is something that the school board can do if they are willing. If the school board and superintendent can impose a dress code, discipline code and the wearing of masks then they can impose riding the bus.

Before the new school opens the system needs to survey how many students will ride the buses and how many will ride in a private vehicle and then make adjustments to not overload the capacity of the surrounding streets.

There is no other way to modify surrounding streets to handle the traffic increase unless you demolish multiple buildings to widen the roads.

I hope both leadership groups will carefully consider these ideas and implement them as soon as possible to stay ahead of the problem that you have created.