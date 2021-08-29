 Skip to main content
Your View: Americans must work together for truth, democracy and health
Our country is in serious trouble. Our democratic republic is in danger of disintegrating. We are at a critical crossroads and must begin working together to heal the division tearing our nation apart. We must reunite to stand up for truth.

The main truth we need to stand up for is the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes and 7 million more popular votes than his opponent. Tragically, then-President Donald Trump began spreading his dangerous conspiracy theory that the election had been stolen, though there was no proof. His court cases were summarily dismissed. The Supreme Court refused twice to take up his argument. The Georgia Secretary of State refused Trump’s illegal request to invent enough votes to give him Georgia’s electoral votes. Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s illegal request to nullify the electoral votes. This dangerous lie led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, resulting in several deaths, injured police officers and desecration of our Capitol. Unbelievably, after fleeing from this domestic terrorist mob and staying in lockdown for several hours, most Republican congressmen, including Morgan Griffith, voted to reject the electoral counts, breaking their oath to the Constitution.

We must also stand up for truth in science. Too many elected officials have demonized the COVID vaccines and the wearing of masks. These measures aren’t about individual freedom. They are about defeating this deadly pandemic. As the pope recently observed, “Getting the vaccine [and wearing masks] is an act of love.”

So, let’s start working together by getting news from reliable sources, holding elected officials accountable for the truth, and showing the spirit our parents and grandparents showed during World War II to defeat fascism. Let’s show the world that we can save our democratic republic and make it stronger than ever.

