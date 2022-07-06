Your View | America must listen, reason and vote, not follow Pied Piper

We need more respectful, courageous responses like yours to these hotly divisive issues. (July 3 editorial on book banning). More Americans must value our history, prize truth over propaganda and lies, and be willing to listen to other points of view founded in education and research. If that happened our nation could begin to shift toward recovering from the cancer that is destroying us.

I am still shuddering at our Supreme Court decisions of last week. I value laws that protect women’s health and planet earth, and those that were legislated after long fights to promote equal rights for all Americans. But I am also concerned about movements on local levels like banning books from our public libraries which serve to cancel individual freedoms based in free speech and the freedom to make choices that cause no harm to others.

Voting in local elections is every bit as important as voting in state and federal elections. Those who are elected can directly impact the integrity of our communities and the quality of our lives.

We are on the precipice of reversing founding principles in our Constitution that affect us both locally and nationally. Primary among them is the separation of church and state, and this can be done both subtly as well as blatantly.

Please exercise one of our primary rights and vote. This is your voice.

But before you do, study the issues, listen to what all candidates are saying about them, and reason how your vote is being true to the freedoms guaranteed in our constitution. Following the Pied Piper most often leads to disaster.