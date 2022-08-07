 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | Am I next?

Save me the self-serving diatribe, Congressman Morgan Griffith, regarding your commitments to Southwest Virginia and your Congressional votes on gun legislation.

The suggestion you make of almost being the savior of a recent “gun ban” bill is laughable. It goes along with your supreme sacrifice of missing the Congressional baseball game for charity.

If your trip to SWVA had been to support victims of a school shooting massacre instead of flood victims, would you have been so quick to return to Washington to cast your never-changing vote that favors gun lobbyists?

You and your cronies are deep in the pockets of those who make millions selling weapons of mass destruction. All you can say to justify how you vote is that you are protecting our Second Amendment rights.

Please explain to your constituents how weapons designed for war, weapons that kill dozens of innocent children and adults within seconds, has anything to do with the accepted constitutional right to own licensed handguns for home security or hunting. The distorted interpretation of this amendment according to most constitutional scholars, regarding the necessity of “...a well-regulated militia” to ensure a free state — is obvious. Our free state is now referred to as “national security,” which is regulated by—among many other things—an officially organized “armed services.” And, where in the Second Amendment does it say we have the right to own an A15-style assault rifle or any other specific firearm?

All our congressmen need to review the Declaration of Independence. Don’t our precious children and all adults have the unalienable right to attend our schools, go to concerts, parades, and houses of worship without asking ourselves these questions: Is this the day? Am I next?

