Your View: All our past flags stood for slavery, but we can still be proud of our country

Since April is regarded as Civil War History and Confederate History Month, I am calling on my 47 years of study of the Civil War to give some facts about the conflict that so many do not know. First of all, I want to say that observing all that has happened in the last 10 years or so, I want to inform people that judging history by today’s standards is clearly demented thinking.

I wish to state some facts about the Confederate battle flag. After the first battle of Manassas, it was clear that the Confederate national flag was closely confused with the U.S. flag, and the Confederate Congress opted for a battle flag. They chose the design of the flag of Scotland with the St. Andrew’s cross. St. Andrew was crucified on timbers made into an “X.” Originally the colors of the battle flag were a dark shade of pink and a black “X” with white stars. The Confederate Congress approved the scheme but wanted to retain the original patriotic colors of red, white and blue. So the flag was adopted as a battle flag and only that.

The flag did not stand for slavery. That is a lie. Absolutely no slaves were brought into this country under the Confederate battle flag or national flag.

However, if you want to see a flag that stood for slavery, you need only to step outside your front door and look around. The schools, courthouse and government buildings all fly that flag nicknamed, “Old Glory.” For decades, countless numbers of slaves were brought into this country, and the institution of slavery flourished under that flag. The institution existed simply because there was never any law against it. However wrong slavery was, it violated no law.

But never believe for a second that our country’s flag is without blemish. Though its stains are invisible, they are there. Stains of lies, deceit, scandal, corruption and injustice. We are not a perfect nation and never will be; no nation is not without its own sins. And yet in spite of our nation’s misdeeds, I fought for it and our flag and was proud to do so.