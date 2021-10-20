Your View: All of Bristol needs to be engaged on the landfill issue

At the risk of stating the obvious, the landfill situation, with its daily noxious emissions and the growing chorus of public health impacts, is a community-wide challenge.

The acute effects that have long choked Fairmount, Springdale, Kingtown, Forest Hills and others are now felt more widely. However, even if you’ve never encountered the smell or suffered the headaches, nosebleeds or nausea, this affects all of Bristol — from The Virginian to The Pinnacle, from Exit 7 to the race track. First and foremost, it’s about our residents’ health. It’s also about our economic future and our social and community cohesion. It’s about the words on the sign.

I would be surprised if the seriousness is lost on our city fathers and city mothers. They’re a smart bunch. I’m not referring to council members, city managers, lawyers on retainer, or contracted engineers — they too are a smart bunch, and I'm certain they're seized with the seriousness. I’m referring to the executive committee of the chamber of commerce, tasked with leading the city to a brighter economic future.

I’m referring to the Hard Rock/United Company/Par Ventures developers, on whose bold project the region’s financial health largely depends.