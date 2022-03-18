Your View | Ah, pining for the good old days before Biden

I miss the old days.

Things were better before America went crazy and elected Joe Biden. We’re told 81 million people voted for Biden. As of last Thursday, there are 14 people who say he is doing a good job.

In the old days, we took a lot of trips to Myrtle Beach. With today’s gas prices, it would be cheaper to buy Myrtle Beach and have it shipped up here.

In the old days, if you bought a gadget that didn’t work, you took the gadget back to the store and got your money back. Today, if the gadget doesn’t work, you dial an 800 number, and a computer will put you on hold for several days before connecting you to a part-time drug dealer in Pakistan who handles the company’s complaint calls but doesn’t speak English. You can forget your money.

In the old days, inflation ran about 2%. Nowadays, inflation is off the charts. Yesterday I put two cans of pork and beans and a box of crackers on layaway at Walmart. If I make regular payments, we’re all set for Thanksgiving.

The government says inflation is 7%, but the government always lies about inflation. They don’t want to give seniors a raise in their checks. Congress says Social Security and Medicare are broke. Well, Congress ought to know. They’re the ones who stole all our money.

And Joe Biden? Back in the old days, the family would have locked him in the attic and told the neighbors that Uncle Joe was visiting relatives in Idaho and might not be back anytime soon.

I miss the old days.