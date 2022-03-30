 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View: Adding cell service to trails isn't a luxury; it's safety

Jenny Nichols is currently serving as the Wilson District representative on the Washington County, Virginia, School Board.

I would like to express my concerns with the op-ed piece I read regarding “squirrel with a cellphone.” That condescending analogy paints an unfair and incorrect picture of the issue.

Firstly, I would like to point out that the people who live in these areas have never had cell service. It’s 2022; do they not deserve the same access as the rest of the county?

As a taxpayer, and citizen of Washington County, Virginia, I am thankful I have access to cell service at my home as well as when I travel to my job daily. I am sure the residents who live there will be grateful to have equal access to these services.

Secondly, this isn’t about Instagramming experiences but a safety issue that needs to be rectified. Countless times I have been on the Virginia Creeper Trail and a church group or Boy Scout pack had a child or adult wreck, break a limb and be in the dead zone from Whitetop to Damascus with no cell service.

It takes hours to get these people help when this happens. They must get someone to go for help or literally travel (many times 10 miles or more) down the trail, call 911, and then they have to find them on the trail before they can even be treated for their injuries. Cell service in these remote areas would expedite this process.

With the increased popularity of outdoor sports and tourism to the Damascus/Mendota areas, I commend the Board of Supervisors for seeing this glaring need and working to serve not only all of its residents but also ensuring our tourists are able to enjoy Washington County’s beauty and also have the ability to call for help in the event of an emergency.

