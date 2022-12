Trumpity Dumpity bet on the wall;

Trumpity Dumpity took a bad fall.

Hopefully his bluster from his star-studded realm,

Will not get Trumpity Dumpity back at the helm.

His ken of geography and history so small

He’s ever and always at Putin’s beck and call.

If we Trump again to his throne install,

He’ll be utterly to Putin in thrall.

So now all his lying and his yen to tweet,

Mustn’t put Trump back in the driver’s seat.

Dr. Neal Sanders

Johnson City, Tennessee