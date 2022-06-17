Your View | A teacher on school shootings

As I embark on my first year of student teaching in the fall, I have thought about gun violence every single day.

I am afraid for myself and my students I have yet to even meet, and it is getting worse. We have gone beyond doing nothing in the face of brutal gun violence to relaxing the few, and often, still toothless gun laws established prior.

We know when it started getting worse. The ban on semi-automatic weapons from 1994 was not reauthorized in the 2000s and gun violence skyrocketed. We know a lot about the gunmen committing these crimes as well. They are overwhelmingly young men who purchase their guns legally, meaning that no system currently in place flagged them as dangerous, despite later discovering domestic abuse charges, prior violent offenses, or past reports of expressions of violence. We know that semi-automatic guns are the main culprit of these mass shootings because of their high ammo capacity and the devastating end result.

In the most recent school shooting, law enforcement was too afraid to attempt to counter the gunman. We are at a point now where there are more mass shootings than days in a year. It is simply ridiculous that we are doing nothing, even relaxing gun laws in many areas, in response to mass death everywhere in our country.

We need to take action on gun violence. Yet, conservative representatives suggest complete inaction. No, the average person, much less an 18 year old, doesn’t know how to navigate the underground weapons trade. No, you can’t kill just as many people with a knife as with a semi-automatic weapon. There is a reason why people keep choosing them. Kids were decapitated by a semi-automatic weapon in Texas last month. I am not going to resign to doing nothing.