Your View | A letter to the snitch line: Parents parent, teachers teach

Below is a letter I sent to the new Virginia administration hotline regarding divisiveness in schools:

I would like to take the time to address an issue that seems to me to be divisive, which is parents telling my kid’s teachers how to do their jobs.

Our educators are facing ever problematic issues due to teachers being disrupted by other students telling teachers how to teach, which has trickled down from their parents. Teachers are put under ever growing scrutiny and lack of support, which forces them not to do what they were trained and love to do and instead act as mitigators of disruptive students.

For example, an elementary child decided they were not going to wear tennis shoes in PE this week. When asked to bring shoes to class, the child told the teacher that their parents said they could wear cowboy boots if they wanted to. Well, the parent was called and the parent said I guess just give them a zero because you’re not gonna tell my kid how to dress.

Well considering this is a dress code in physical education for safety and to take care of taxpayer property (gym floor) I see this as a problem.

As minuscule as many think this is, it’s a microcosm of the attitudes in this country and an ever-growing problem of misinformed parents, which in turn causes their children to make bad decisions without consequence.

Our country’s divisiveness is starting to play out in our educational settings. If you want to retain good educators you need to make it clear to the masses of parents that parents do not teach at the schools, teachers do. Parents need to parent and teach their kids respect.

I have yet to get a response.