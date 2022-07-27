 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your View | A Griffith alternative

One of the most persuasive arguments for community policing is that an officer who lives in the same community he serves, becomes familiar with its members and their unique needs and vulnerabilities. It makes officers less likely to see the people they serve as predators, and encourages them to see human beings with stories and faces and families.

I think the same argument is equally persuasive when it comes to our Congressional representative.

Morgan Griffith voted against the American Rescue Act and the Cares Act which put millions of dollars into businesses, schools and family budgets in SWVA.

» He voted against the Infrastructure Bill that will put thousands of Southwest Virginians to work to rebuild and expand our infrastructure, including broadband.

» He voted to discontinue the $300 per month Child Tax Credit payment that went directly to families every month instead of lending it to the federal government for 12 months, interest free.

» He voted against emergency funding to get baby formula to young mothers and their babies.

» He voted against the Respect for Marriage Act which would have placed thousands of marriages here in SWVA beyond the reach of the government.

The list goes on, because contained in the Cares Act and American Rescue Plan are veterans benefits, child care funding, and access to mental health care and resources.

These issues directly impact the quality of life of families right here in SWVA. They directly address our needs and vulnerabilities.

Perhaps if Griffith were to live in the 9th District and actually engage in face-to-face conversations with the people he represents, he might begin to see us as real people with real stories and lives.

Are we being served by Mr. Griffith? If you don’t think so, I have four words for you: Taysha DeVaughan for Congress

Editor’s Note — Stancill is the chair of the Washington County Virginia Democratic Party.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

