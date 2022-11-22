 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We need to elect sane, moral candidates

Dear Fellow Americans,

Some reflections from high school (graduating class of 16) away back in the 1960s.

I was taught in civics class that we live in a democracy, where the majority rules, and a republic (“If we can keep it” – Ben Franklin), where every person should be treated as equal.  Thus, in America, we are all Democrats and we are all Republicans.

Let us not allow the, “nattering nabobs of negativity,” and supporters of violence and vengeance destroy this beautiful and unique democratic republic experiment of governing our nation.

Let’s elect and appoint sane, capable, responsible and moral people to positions of power to reflect the will of the majority, not the sometimes hateful wishes of the minority.

For as in typing class we were taught that, “Now is the time for all good men (and women) to come to the aid of our country”.  E Pluribus Unum.

Wayne Miller | Abingdon, Virginia

