Vote out incumbent council members

Earlier this year, a zoning issue in the Fox Meadows subdivision in Bristol, Tennessee made a few headlines.

Essentially, the residents opposed a zoning change that would allow multi-family units to be built alongside the existing neighborhood. Current plans don’t call for condominiums, but if the plans fail, another developer could install them. The developer didn’t need a zoning change to expand the neighborhood, but his Texas-based builder insisted on zoning with “more flexibility.”

Few outside of the Fox Meadows community cared; why should they? It’s not their neighborhood, not their problem. However, when you head to the polls this November, remember the Fox Meadows incident.

City Council members heard the overwhelming opposition to the zoning change from residents of Fox Meadows. Their response was that they feared if they voted against the zoning change, developers would get the impression that Bristol isn’t a good place to build. For them, the hypothetical opinions of a multibillion dollar corporation are more important than the actual views of taxpayers.

Like most of Bristol, they didn’t care much about the zoning because it’s not their neighborhood. If it were, they’d have voted differently. As proof, on the same night that the Council unanimously approved the zoning change in Fox Meadows, Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend voted against a zoning change in her own neighborhood.

This November, vote for Eric Spicer and David Warren for Bristol, Tennessee City Council. Will they listen to constituents over corporations? It remains to be seen. But the incumbent council members have already shown what’s more important to them: growth, at any cost. They want Bristol to be a good place to build, not a good place to live. For that reason, they must be voted out.