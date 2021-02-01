Vote for the Bristol Herald Courier's Letter Of the Year

Want to be a baseball umpire, here’s what you do. Find a local association. You may have to start at Little League for free. Want to move up? Purchase your own gear and uniforms, pay the fees to undergo background checks; attend meetings and clinics. Maybe go through professional umpires’ school. Then gain the experience through working many games. Earn the respect of the coaches and administrators. Hope you are lucky enough to call high school state playoffs, Appalachian League, AAU National Championships, NAIA Mid-South Regionals, Hokie-Smokie Classics between UT and Virginia Tech, Dizzy Dean World Series’ and countless other games. Maybe you will be lucky enough to call with former Major League umpires like Dale Ford who umpired two World Series and two All Star games and was behind the plate when the “ball went through Buckner’s legs” in 1986. Maybe he will tell you did a good job after a game and know that it came from a Pro. Maybe you will go long stretches of not getting hit in the mask with a 95 mph Justin Grimm fastball and then you will get hit with three straight where there is no padding. You will endure the wrath of people who come to the park with the sole intention of being ugly and may have to be removed. They may even follow you to your car and act in a threatening manner. You will have to learn to “leave it at the park” and not take it home with you or let it affect you personally. You will have to realize that there are 30 guys they can call ahead of you that can do the job as well or better than you. You may not be liked, so they may not call you anymore, I have done all these things listed, wanna ump? I will be glad to get you started.