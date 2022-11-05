Tourism, vacation rentals keep Damascus moving forward

Damascus, Virginia, is not a town divided, quite the contrary. Our beautiful town is a tourist town and the “Virginia Creeper Trail” is our life line for survival. It brings thousands of tourists annually into our town to ride the 36-mile trek down the mountain.

During the past several years visitors have come to Damascus. Some fell in love with our town, bought properties, (some dilapidated), remodeled them and made vacation rentals. Some of the people purchased the property for an investment and some for a future retirement home. I am a previous owner of a transient lodging, which is located beside our home, in a residential neighborhood. Now, we have 90 residents out of 782 that want to make a change and place restrictions on short-term vacation rental business in residential neighborhoods. Apparently, they are not cognizant of the revenue these rentals produce for our town. Do the citizens of Damascus want to go back to the late 70s and 80s when most of the stores on Laurel Avenue were covered with paper that portrayed a bleak future? I hope not!

Mayor Katie Lamb, has a proven record that she is not biased when it comes to the citizens of Damascus or the business owners. She and her husband Brian donated the labor to construct the interior and install the new siding in the bathrooms in the new park. Also they sponsored three out of the four bands for the “2022 Beaver Dam Jams” concert series for the Damascus citizens to enjoy.

In order to have transparency in all Town Council meetings, Mayor Lamb, out of her own pocket pays to have them filmed so the citizens can have access to all the meetings. Unfortunately, some of the council members voted against having that transparency.

Mayor Lamb has stated, “it's not about politics, it's about the people! Government of the people, by the people, for the people!”

Carolyn Henderson | Damascus, Virginia