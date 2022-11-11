The red tsunami was just a drip

The midterm elections came and went, and the predicted red tsunami fizzled. The only waves that amounted to anything were the ones Hurricane Nicole sent rushing toward Mar-a-Lago.

Pollsters, pundits, Fox News hosts and even the venerable New York Times were left with egg on their faces after having predicted a seismic Republican takeover of government.

Mark Thiesson, the perpetually grumbling Washington Post columnist, called the election a disaster for the GOP - he ought to know having been Bush’s speechwriter during the 2006 midterms when Democrats routed Republicans in no small part because of dissatisfaction with the ill-begotten Iraq War.

Republicans are pointing fingers, mostly at disgraced President Donald J. Trump: dare one imagine that a divorce might be brewing. Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor Earl-Sears says she won’t support him. Even Thiesson has now turned his poisonous pen on Trump.

Otherwise, having gotten tanked on hubris, Kevin McCarthy and a plethora of Republican senators started talking about the wonderful things they had in mind after the takeover: sunsetting entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security, leaving the Ukraine to Putin, forgetting climate change, restricting abortions, cutting taxes for the wealthy, investigating the price of Hunter Biden’s paintings at a NYC art gallery, accepting election results only when Republicans win, and impeaching Biden for something they haven’t yet figured out.

All of these ideas are vastly unpopular with most Americans, so perhaps the garrulous Republican leadership should have been muzzled.

Here in the 9th District, where our lackluster representative, Morgan Griffith, was overwhelmingly given another two years to do nothing, we can only hope that changing demographics - the old population dying off, and a younger more diverse one moving in - might one day variegate the landscape.

Timothy Hagy | Bristol, Virginia