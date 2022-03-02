People's civil rights should be restored after their prison sentence ends

In Southwest Virginia, thousands of working people have lost their jobs, are in poor health and became addicted to opioids.

Many of these hardworking people ended up convicted and incarcerated. They served their time and now are back home rebuilding their lives.

Virginia continues to be one of the few states in the nation that takes away people’s civil rights even after they have completed their sentence.

House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore can right this wrong by permitting the Virginia House of Delegates to vote on an amendment to the state constitution that will restore people’s civil rights after they have served their prison sentence.

Our community has suffered more than most. Redemption and a second chance are core beliefs of our faith and community. There is enough public support to pass this amendment if there is a vote by the entire House of Delegates. Unfortunately, state house leadership is using parliamentary maneuvers to prevent a vote of the full House of Delegates.

It’s well past time to move past partisan fights and backroom trickery and allow a second chance for those who have made mistakes and served their time.

It’s time for House Majority Leader Kilgore to bring this issue to the floor of the House of Delegates for a vote.