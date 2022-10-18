Your View | Martin has state's interest in mind

Dr. Jason Martin has observed several critical decisions our governor has made in the last four years were not in the best interest of average Tennesseans.

With that in mind, Martin has decided to run for governor. If elected, he will take on the following important issues.

1. Education: Per the state constitution, local rule should have final authority to determine a school's curriculum and staffing needs. Local concerns should be addressed by local people impacted.

2. Right to Work: Do not lock all your workplace choices into the state constitution. Vote no on Amendment 1.

3. Medicaid expansion (The Affordable Care Act): Since the current governor did not accept the federal government's Medicaid expansion, the State of Tennessee has lost $3.4 million dollars a day in federal funds. To date, that totals $5.5 billion dollars. Those lost dollars could have stayed home to help average Tennesseans receive better health care.

Dr. Martin exhibits leadership, honesty, compassion, integrity and the ability to bring all people together for the common good, not to serve private interest groups.