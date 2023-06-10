Thanks to all involved with library fundraiser

The culture of Appalachia was on display when Chef Jody Hazelwood provided a twist on his regional cuisine during the “Savor the Mountain: An Appalachian Experience” fundraiser dinner Sunday, May 21, at the Front Porch on Main in Tazewell, Virginia.

How exciting it was to define a culture through arts and crafts, folklore, music and food, especially for a project to restore the Tazewell County Public Library in Richlands to its full glory.

The Tazewell County Public Library Foundation Board, the Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Library would like to thank the many supporters, ticket patrons and volunteers who made this an evening to remember. Preserving the culture and integrity of our history while celebrating its future is what Appalachian people are all about, and that is why it is so important to save our libraries and what they stand for. Thank you for helping.

We would like to thank the following people and businesses for their support and gifts in so many ways: The Front Porch on Main, Irma Mitchell, Chef Jody Hazelwood, Laura Hunt, Karel Ryan, Erica Galloway, Amanda Killen, Kimberly Destifino, Dagmar Snowadesy, Greg Horn, Don and Elmes, Anita McGraw and Tazewell County Communication and Tourism, A J Robinson.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to highlight our Appalachian heritage and experience the interesting names and taste of our foods. Blessings all around the table, and let’s savor the next time we meet.

Thank you on behalf of:

Tazewell County Public Library Foundation and Trustee Boards, Regina Roberts, chair

Tazewell County Public Library-Richlands Renovation Project, Valerie Rose, chair

Tazewell County Friends of the Library Fundraising and Publicity, Amity Layne, chair,

Ginger H. Branton,

Tazewell County Public

Library-Board of Trustees/ Richlands Library Renovation Committee