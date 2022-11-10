Holmes thanks voters for their support

Thank you, Bristol!

I am truly humbled by your support on Election Day. You selected me for the job, and I understand the hard work and grit it will take to get it done. Our city has a lot of work to do, but I look forward to jumping in and serving you as your new councilman.

Congratulations as well to Michael Pollard and Neal Osborne on their elections, and I look forward to serving with the two of them, along with current members Becky Nave and Anthony Farnum. Also, a huge thank you to Bill Hartley on his years of dedicated service – our city is in a much better place thanks to his hard work and steady hand.

Twenty-six hundred voters put their trust in me for my first ever run for city council, and while I am truly honored, that is a responsibility I take very seriously. This is a real job, and I plan to put everything I’ve got into it.

I’m excited for this tremendous win, but I am ready to get to work. Going forward, if there is an issue or a concern that is important to you, do not hesitate to reach out.

I plan to learn as much as I can about as many things as I can, but nothing beats hearing from the citizens who are directly impacted by the issues.

I will be your councilman and your advocate, and I promise to do my very best to continue to make Bristol, Virginia a good place to live. Thank you!

Jake Holmes | Bristol, Virginia

EDITOR'S NOTE– Jake Holmes was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Bristol Virginia City Council election. He will join the council in January.