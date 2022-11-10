 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View

Holmes thanks voters for their support

  • 0
Jake Holmes.jpg

Jake Holmes

Thank you, Bristol!

I am truly humbled by your support on Election Day. You selected me for the job, and I understand the hard work and grit it will take to get it done. Our city has a lot of work to do, but I look forward to jumping in and serving you as your new councilman.

Congratulations as well to Michael Pollard and Neal Osborne on their elections, and I look forward to serving with the two of them, along with current members Becky Nave and Anthony Farnum. Also, a huge thank you to Bill Hartley on his years of dedicated service – our city is in a much better place thanks to his hard work and steady hand.

Twenty-six hundred voters put their trust in me for my first ever run for city council, and while I am truly honored, that is a responsibility I take very seriously. This is a real job, and I plan to put everything I’ve got into it.

People are also reading…

I’m excited for this tremendous win, but I am ready to get to work. Going forward, if there is an issue or a concern that is important to you, do not hesitate to reach out.

I plan to learn as much as I can about as many things as I can, but nothing beats hearing from the citizens who are directly impacted by the issues.

I will be your councilman and your advocate, and I promise to do my very best to continue to make Bristol, Virginia a good place to live. Thank you!

Jake Holmes | Bristol, Virginia

EDITOR'S NOTE– Jake Holmes was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s Bristol Virginia City Council election. He will join the council in January.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts