 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Every day is Thanksgiving for God's blessings

  • 0
Letter to editor meta

Forthcoming as we know, by entering into the season of Thanksgiving, let us not forget that the Native American Indians, alongside the pilgrims, contributed to the first Thanksgiving here in America.

Also, we know that every day is a Thanksgiving and expressing our gratitude for all of God’s blessings.

David, the shepherd king, speaks these wonderful words of praise from Psalms 26:7, “that I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving and tell of all thy wondrous works.”

Lewis Hagy | Bristol, Tennessee

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts