Every day is Thanksgiving for God's blessings

Forthcoming as we know, by entering into the season of Thanksgiving, let us not forget that the Native American Indians, alongside the pilgrims, contributed to the first Thanksgiving here in America.

Also, we know that every day is a Thanksgiving and expressing our gratitude for all of God’s blessings.

David, the shepherd king, speaks these wonderful words of praise from Psalms 26:7, “that I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving and tell of all thy wondrous works.”

Lewis Hagy | Bristol, Tennessee