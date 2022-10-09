Be more respectful when talking about the homeless

Did you ever encounter the YMCA lap swimmer who talks of equality? He told me once he loves the pool because people are stripped down to equals there, and since he said that to me, it changed how I look at everything.

I see equals in the homeless people downtown, and that is one reason I care about them and hope for the best for them. When people talk about homeless people in Bristol, it too often is harshly, that they need to stop panhandling customers or infesting. Speaking of people who are suffering from losing their home as an infestation dehumanizes them. Everyone should know it is wrong. Every time someone tries to help business owners something should be done to help the homeless.

I see great works being done for the homeless in Bristol. Contribute to those causes. The Salvation Army needs volunteers. People I know have come to Bristol to establish housing, and had to live in shelters temporarily before moving into an apartment. I see them as noble and valiant, because they risked everything to improve their life, to get out of a hard situation and regain their stability.

Please try to be more respectful in how you talk about people without homes.