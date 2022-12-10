121122-bhc-opi-lte-pkg

New Year's Day 2023 is rapidly approaching, as 2022 comes to its close. The end of 2022 and the start of 2023 offers up the opportunity to do things better. That is the beauty of a new year beginning. It is a fresh start, a chance to do better. So, let the grudges and hatreds of 2022 stay in 2022; start 2023 with a clean slate.

The start of a new year is like going into an undiscovered country. The start of a new adventure as we individually and corporately explore the year ahead. Let us explore this new country called 2023 in fellowship with one another, and help each other along the way as we are so able to according to what we have.

Let peace, love, and joy be our travel companions as we move forward into the year ahead. Be kind to one another and do good. God be with us and keep us as we make this journey into 2023.

Eric Hutton | Marion, Virginia