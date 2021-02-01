Leading Oversight Efforts on the Energy and Commerce Committee

When I served on the subcommittee during the Obama Administration, I saw too often executive branch officials and agencies overstep their bounds or flout the will of Congress in pursuit of a wrongheaded and harmful agenda. Considering that President Biden has signaled the same approach on many issues and even filled his administration with many of the same people, I anticipate that the subcommittee will have plenty to do. This may not be as bipartisan as other topics, but it is no less essential.