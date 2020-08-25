 Skip to main content
Kathleen Parker’s take on Democratic convention not worth printing
Kathleen Parker's take on Democratic convention not worth printing

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column of Aug. 22, 2020 ... Speaking bluntly, this column should have not been published, at least when it was. Why?

1. It was written while the Democratic convention was underway. On the second day after the Convention ended, her viewpoints reeked of staleness. You could have chosen other columns that presented a true overview of the event, both its successes and disappointments.

2. I usually enjoy Kathleen’s writings, but her thesis here seems to be: Curses on all your houses. Only an in-person convention is worth watching, so I won’t judge this effort by what was done under today’s restrictions, but what I would have preferred, even though it wasn’t possible.

Such juvenile whining, I suggest, does not deserve a place in a reputable newspaper.

