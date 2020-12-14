Humbling lessons: World’s economic hotspot isn’t US — it’s now Europe

Now, if other countries are seeing their economies develop more fully, that’s not bad news for us. In fact, that’s good news for us. Would you rather live in a neighborhood where there are a couple of really nice houses but everyone else is mired in poverty? Or would you rather live in a neighborhood where everyone is doing well? Same here: The United States is better off if the less-developed parts of the world become more developed. The only downside is we’re going to have to adjust to a world in which we’re not the lone economic heavyweight. We hear a lot – especially in a campaign year – about the economic challenge that China poses, which it clearly does. China’s challenge, though, is a strong economy married to an authoritarian government with a very different set of geo-political priorities from ours. There are lots of other places beyond China, though, that will pose economic challenges, just without the complicated politics. Are these rising cities (and the countries they’re in) our customers or our competitors? The answer is the same: Yes.