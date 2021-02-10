Guest View: Virginia's limits on schools and outdoor sports too arbitrary

Furthermore, pre-COVID Friday nights included football games, complete with cheerleaders, marching bands and stadiums full of fans. Although the game itself was a major part of those fall evenings, the bands and cheerleaders were every bit as important to the event as the teams themselves. For band members and cheerleaders to be viewed as spectators, and not participants, is a perfect example of an unnecessary overreaction to the pandemic we are facing. Our kids need normalcy, and it is our job to make that happen in a safe and effective way.

Bristol Virginia Public Schools has proven, repeatedly and consistently, that we can do exactly that. We opened our doors on Aug. 20 for in-person learning, and, outside of a couple of proactive shifts to remote learning, we have provided this service to our students, parents and community in a safe and effective manner. We have had a minimal number of students and staff test positive for COVID-19 and have had no examples of transmission. We have offered a safe and effective winter sports season for our basketball, track, wrestling, swim and cheer teams, none of which caused transmission of COVID-19. When we were given local autonomy to serve our community, we were able to do so very successfully.