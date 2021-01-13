Guest View: Virginia’s rural students deserve better than a ‘seek to’ mentality

Furthermore, it is well documented that school buildings across the commonwealth are in disrepair. The governor has described them as “crumbling,” and multiple statewide facility studies have shown that many Virginia school buildings have aged decades beyond their practical life span. As ventilation has become such an important issue in the COVID-19 era, it has become even clearer that continuing to ignore the school facility crisis in Virginia will put the health of students and staff at risk unnecessarily. There is not a need for additional study of this issue; the time to act arrived long ago.

In regards to high speed internet, potentially the biggest equity issue that rural school divisions are currently facing is broadband access. As all school divisions were shuttered in March, and many school divisions continue to remain in or revisit virtual learning, it has become all too clear that broadband access must be improved in rural areas. This is true from an educational standpoint for obvious reasons. It is inequitable and unfair for a poor rural student to drive miles from home to sit in a church parking lot to access a WiFi signal while an affluent suburban student enjoys lightning-fast download speeds in the comfort of their own home. Lack of adequate broadband also robs rural students of future opportunities because it is impossible to recruit good jobs to an area that has 20th-century technology infrastructure. As we enter the 21st year of the 21st century, broadband must be expanded quickly in rural communities.