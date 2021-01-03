Guest View: U.S. Rep Phil Roe: Thank you for the opportunity to serve you

For the past 12 years, I have had the privilege of representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. I want to thank each of you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. This has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am humbled and grateful that Northeast Tennesseans put their trust in me to represent them in Washington.

My time in Congress has not been without difficulty. My wife, Pam, passed away, followed by the death of one of my closest friends in life a few weeks later. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I am blessed to say I am a cancer survivor. I want to thank my family, friends, neighbors and loved ones who lifted me up and made it possible for me to continue serving. I could not have done this job without them. I am especially thankful for my wife Clarinda, my three children, and my three grandchildren for always standing beside me.