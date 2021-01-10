Guest View: The end of the beginning has begun; get vaccinated

The hated pandemic has disrupted our way of life and continues to take lives daily. It has destroyed businesses and will encumber our grandchildren with trillions of dollars to pay toward the national debt. It has stolen our ability to shake a hand or hug a friend without feeling guilty or uncomfortable. I hate everything about what COVID has done to our nation and our region.
The vaccines that are now available are our first opportunity to end this nightmare. Like everything about the pandemic, it won’t be easy because inoculating 330 million people will be hard. Vaccinations represent the best way to end the first half of the story of death and misery and truly begin our shared recovery.
Wearing a mask and social distancing have been divisive issues that have caused fist fights and broken friendships. A thoroughly tested vaccine is something that can be counted on to protect someone and greatly reduce their risk for spreading the disease to you.
An alliance of business and economic development leaders was formed early in 2020 as the pandemic spread in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to limit the impact of the pandemic here. Region AHEAD (Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory), began as an online directory where the public could find local small businesses that were still open to hopefully help them survive. Go to RegionAhead.com to learn more.
The alliance then raised more than $250,000 from area organizations and the public to provide grants to small businesses who would likely not receive PPP money from the government. Those grants where shared with businesses from Greeneville, Tennessee to Marion, Virginia.
As the pandemic began to peak again in November, the alliance produced heart-wrenching public service announcements featuring nurses who share the realities of being on the frontlines of pandemic tragedies.
A new initiative will debut at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 called Vaccinations 101, What You Need to Know. The program will be broadcast on WEMT-TV and will be streamed live on other media outlets in the region. Because the early days of vaccinations in the region have understandably raised a lot of questions, the program will be an important event toward ending the pandemic here.
Region AHEAD believes that it can provide a program where you can hear from the experts with the Tennessee and Virginia Health Departments along with local health care providers to give clarity on the vaccines that are available. Why getting the vaccine is important to our region and how you can learn where and when you can get your vaccination. From this information you can play your part in ending the pandemic and preserving your life.
The Region AHEAD alliance is proof that there is benefit to the citizens and businesses of two bordering states to work cooperatively on important causes. Our goal is to remain as an example of earnest, unselfish work toward making our region better. For now, there is no better mission than bringing an end to the pandemic by encouraging everyone to get a vaccination.